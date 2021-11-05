Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.83 Million

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce sales of $40.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.68 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $43.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $154.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.24 million to $156.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.94 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $225.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 303,196 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $181,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

