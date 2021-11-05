GCP Applied Technologies Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE GCP opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

