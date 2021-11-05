Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HAFC opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $717.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.30. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

