Analysts Offer Predictions for IAA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. IAA has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

