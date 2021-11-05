KeyCorp Comments on Kaman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $39.28 on Friday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

