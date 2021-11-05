State Street Corp Buys 380,448 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,448 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $109,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.15 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

