Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $112,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.