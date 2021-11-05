State Street Corp Boosts Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $116,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

