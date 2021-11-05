State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,838,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $118,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

