B. Riley Increases TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $62.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.92. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.