The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Loop Capital

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.10.

The Timken stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The Timken has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

