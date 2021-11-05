Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ACH stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

