Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLD stock opened at $260.91 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $154.30 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.
TopBuild Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
