Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $260.91 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $154.30 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.