Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,497 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,067 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.