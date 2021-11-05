Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,993 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Toro were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Toro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Toro by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTC stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

