IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

