National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Grid by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 6,299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.38. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

