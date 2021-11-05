Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Knowles worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 70.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,211 shares of company stock worth $5,723,219. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

