Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.88 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,173 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Valley National Bancorp worth $27,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

VLY stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

