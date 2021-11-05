Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 726,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

