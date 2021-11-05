Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 580,847 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 580,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $28,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 735,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,040,000. Permit Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 209,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.