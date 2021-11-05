Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,441,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,691,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of First Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $40,687,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $12,803,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $2,047,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

