Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,602 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,602 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

