Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,474 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,633 shares of company stock worth $2,569,367. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

ATRC opened at $85.40 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

