Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of National Bank worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in National Bank by 190.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at $5,492,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in National Bank by 30.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 42.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBHC opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

