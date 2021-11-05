Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249,617 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after buying an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.