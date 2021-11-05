Zacks Investment Research Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $368.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.01 and a 200-day moving average of $336.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.