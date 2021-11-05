Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $272.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

