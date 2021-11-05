Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 18,164 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $164.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

