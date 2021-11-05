Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $109.56 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

