Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. South State Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

