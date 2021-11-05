Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.44.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $148.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

