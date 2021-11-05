CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.55.

COR opened at $152.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

