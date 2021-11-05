Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Up 7.1%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 126,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $942.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

