Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Up 7.1%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 126,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $942.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.