Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKI. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 35.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

