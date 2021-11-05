Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Decreases By 16.2%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,188 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 538,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.25 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

