SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $44.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.89.

SM stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 134.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SM Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 113,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 31.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

