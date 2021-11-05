Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $83.00 at MKM Partners

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.