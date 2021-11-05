Morgan Stanley Raises The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $65.00

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The New York Times has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The New York Times during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

