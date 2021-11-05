Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

MRO stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

