Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tenneco by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 306,904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

