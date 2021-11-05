FY2021 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Cut by Analyst

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

PEN opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $270.13.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

