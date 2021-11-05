FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.17) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.68). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RARE. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

