Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

