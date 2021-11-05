12,079 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arvinas by 101.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

ARVN opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.