Torran B. Nixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

