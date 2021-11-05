Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CTO Sells $118,660.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -415.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

