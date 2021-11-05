Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Sells $128,040.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CATY opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.41. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

