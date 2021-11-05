Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:CAL opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,706 shares of company stock worth $1,558,056. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.