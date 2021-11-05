Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report sales of $3.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.58 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $232.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

